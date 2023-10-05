Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is described as “the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience” and is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition releases for Nintendo Switch on October 6. 2023. This goes for both Physical and Digital versions of the game.

The base game Borderlands 3 and its Ultimate Edition are currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

“Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join a friend in two-player online co-op to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

The Ultimate Edition includes the following on top of the Borderlands 3 base game:

Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Bounty of Blood

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

Designer’s Cut

Director’s Cut

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Story

“Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!”

On top of the story in the base Borderlands 3 games, all of the quests and storylines tackled in the additional content will also be available in the Ultimate Edition.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Gameplay

Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options.

With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

Play with a friend in online co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone—no one misses out on loot.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is now available on the Nintendo Switch as of October 6, 2023. View the Nintendo eShop page for more information.