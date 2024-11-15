Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien was brutally honest about the ACC disrespect from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. The recent rankings only featured four teams from the conference. To add insult to injury, the top two ranked teams from the conference, No. 9 Miami and No. 14 SMU, are in grave danger of losing their automatic bye to No. 13 Boise State.

O'Brien, who is in his first year with the Eagles, expressed frustration over the committee's perception of the ACC via College Sports on SiriusXM.

“There's a lot of parity in college football, and for anybody to just rank conferences…I'm not sure you can really do that. The ACC really shouldn't take a backseat to anybody.”

Bill O'Brien's comments are understandable but flawed

Boston College football has had a solid first season under O'Brien. While some of the Eagles' marquee wins, such as their upset of Florida State, haven't aged as well, the program is coming off a solid victory over a 6-3 Syracuse team. This win reflected the program's resilience after recently losing its starting quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, to the transfer portal.

At 5-4, Boston College football will face three solid opponents to close the season. First comes a daunting visit to the conference-leading SMU Mustangs, followed by home games against North Carolina and Pittsburgh. Winning at least one of these matchups and clinching a bowl game would be a successful first season under Bill O'Brien. Still, going back to his statement, the Eagles' head coach has a flawed argument.

The ACC has had plenty of opportunities to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Aside from Miami's blowout win at Florida and Cal's shocking victory at Auburn, the conference has had little nonconference success. Those victories are not all that impressive either, as the Gators and Tigers will probably not make bowl games. Nonconference losses that have caught the committee's attention include Georgia's rout of Clemson, Tennesee's domination of NC State, and BYU's tight win over SMU.

That last result might be the most consequential for the ACC. BYU is currently the top-ranked team in the Big 12 at No. 6. Should the Mustangs win out, they might need the Cougars to lose two games to pass them in the rankings.

Boise State, on the other hand, will probably need help from SMU and Miami to pass both of them. But should both ACC teams lose a game, the Broncos can snatch the automatic bye. Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos' only loss is at No. 1 Oregon. They additionally have a quality win against No. 18 Washington State.

Overall, Bill O'Brien has every right to defend his conference. The playoff committee showing more respect to the ACC helps Boston College football's future. However, the Atlantic Coast Conference has not made a statement in its nonconference schedule and has no one to blame but itself.