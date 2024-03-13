The Boston College Eagles take on the Clemson Tigers. Check out our ACC championship odds series for our Boston College Clemson prediction and pick. Find how to watch Boston College Clemson.
The Clemson Tigers have quietly put together a very solid season. Coach Brad Brownell, who has been on the hot seat a few times in his lengthy Clemson tenure, has managed to produce NCAA Tournament seasons precisely when the local fan base was beginning to get antsy and anxious. Brownell has had a knack for rescuing himself and doing his best work under the most pressure. Clemson is a lock to be in the NCAA Tournament, and it will be interesting to see what he and his team achieve in March Madness.
Boston College is the No. 11 seed in this ACC Tournament going up against the sixth-seeded Tigers. Boston College defeated 14th-seeded Miami in the ACC Tournament first round on Tuesday. The Eagles pulled away for a decisive victory which has the benefit of not being overly stressful or demanding. Starters were able to get a reasonable amount of rest heading into this game. Boston College is a work in progress under coach Earl Grant. A win here would have the value of giving Boston College the sense that the program is heading in the right direction and — with some notable improvements — could make a real run at a postseason berth next season.
The ACC Tournament is in Washington, D.C. It is unclear which fan base will bring more fans to this particular game. The winner plays third-seeded Virginia in Thursday's ACC quarterfinals.
Here are the Boston College-Clemson ACC Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
ACC Championship Odds: Boston College-Clemson Odds
Boston College Eagles: +6.5 (-110)
Clemson Tigers: -6.5 (-110)
Over: 148.5 (-110)
Under: 148.5 (-110)
How To Watch Boston College vs Clemson
Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
TV: ESPNU
Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread
The Boston College Eagles are in a position where they have played a game at this ACC Tournament and Clemson has not. When a team gets into a third or fourth day at a conference tournament, its legs might be heavy and fatigue could be a big negative factor. On the second day of a conference tournament, leg fatigue hasn't really set in yet. A team which has played a game has a little more rhythm and flow. It has also played a game at the neutral-court tournament site and therefore is more accustomed to the shooting background. These are advantages Boston College has and Clemson lacks. That can help BC cover the spread.
Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread
Boston College is not good, a No. 11 seed in a 15-team conference. Clemson is a very good team, having assured itself of an NCAA Tournament berth. Clemson is just a lot better than Boston College, and it doesn't have to be more complicated than that. In a tournament setting, Clemson should play with enough urgency to capitalize on its considerable talent advantage. The Tigers aren't just good, either; this is a veteran team with upperclassmen who have played together for a few years and know each other well. Being a good team matters in March. Being a good and experienced team matters even more in March and the world of single-elimination tournaments.
Final Boston College-Clemson Prediction & Pick
Clemson is a lot better than BC, and the spread seems surprisingly small. Take Clemson.
