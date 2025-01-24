ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

North Carolina hosts ACC foe Boston College on Saturday. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boston College-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Here are the Boston College-North Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-North Carolina Odds

Boston College: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

North Carolina: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 150.5 (-105)

Under: 150.5 (-115)

How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

TV: The CW Network

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina has been a bit of a letdown this season. This is especially true on the defensive end of the court. The Tar Heels are allowing 75.4 points per game, which ranks third-most in the ACC. Along with that, North Carolina allows teams to take the most shots per game against them. The Tar Heels play at a fast pace, but that hurts them more than helps them. Boston College has to take advantage of that. If the Eagles can find a way to get their scoring up in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

North Carolina has lost their last two games, and their scoring has taken a big hit. On the season, the Tar Heels score decently well. However, their last two games have been well below their average. North Carolina has scored 71 and 66 points in those two games. Additionally, the Tar Hells have scored under 70 points per game in their last four games. Boston College is not usually a good defensive team, but they have a chance to do well against North Carolina. If the Eagles can be solid on defense, they will have a chance.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina, as mentioned, has not scored the ball well lately. However, they do average 81.5 points per game on the season. That number ranks second in the ACC. They average the most shots attempted per game in the conference and will get to the three-throw line. The Tar Heels are a big one-and-done team when they have the ball, so they have to make their shots. Still, if North Carolina can get back to its scoring ways, it will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Another reason to be confident in North Carolina is the lack of defense from Boston College. The Eagles allow the fifth-most points per game, and teams have the third-highest field goal percentage against them in the ACC. Boston College will also get themselves into plenty of foul trouble. North Carolina is not a team that will be bad for long stretches at a time. Pair that with the lack of defense from Boston College, and you have a recipe for a North Carolina win.

Final Boston College-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Boston College is not great, and they have been very bad in ACC play. The Eagles have just one win in the ACC, and that was against a bad Miami team. Still, it is hard to get behind North Carolina considering the way they have been playing lately. However, I am not expecting North Carolina to continue their bad play. Keep in mind this game is a home game for North Carolina, as well. I will be taking the Tar Heels to not only win this game, but they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Baylor-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -18.5 (-110)