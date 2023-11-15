Boston College Eagles clash with the Pittsburgh Panthers. It is about time to check out our College Football odds series where our Boston College-Pitt prediction and pick will be made.

There are few things as exciting as some Thursday night college football, and we have a treat in store this week as the Boston College Eagles clash with the Pittsburgh Panthers. It is about time to check out our College Football odds series where our Boston College-Pitt prediction and pick will be made.

Fresh off of getting their teeth kicked in against Virginia Tech that ended up resulting in a 48-22 defeat. With two games remaining including this one, the Eagles are 6-4 and will be hoping to win out in order to increase the quality of their bowl game in a couple of months from now.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have taken an extreme step back in relevance and are sitting at an underwhelming 2-8 overall. Clearly, Pitt's bowl game aspirations are well in the rearview mirror but an upset victory would no question do wonders for this football program moving forward.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Pitt Odds

Boston College: +3 (-108)

Pittsburgh: -3 (-112)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Pitt Week 11

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread

Overall, Boston College isn't the type of team that is going to air it out a ton and blow the cover off of enemy secondaries, but they do happen to play complimentary football. Even more so, are the Eagles a much better team on paper, but they also possess the likes of a rushing attack that leaves plenty of opposing defenders battered and bruised after a full 60 minutes of play. In fact, the Eagles own the 16th-best rushing offense in all of the nation.

Keep in mind, Pittsburgh just gave up an unthinkable 382 yards on the ground as they have some major issues in their front seven. Worst comes to worst, Boston College can find solace knowing that they should be able to run the ball in between the tackles when they need it most. Be on the lookout for a dual-threat quarterback to burn the Panthers with his legs as he has already accounted for over 800 yards to go along with ten rushing touchdowns as well.

One different maker that could fall in Boston College's lap could be an improvement in the sack department. Furthermore, no player on this defense has more than two sacks next to their names. Simply put, Pittsburgh's offensive line isn't elite by any means, and this could be the Eagles' chance to have a field day in the Panthers' offensive backfield.

Why Pittsburgh Will Cover The Spread

Things have gone from bad to ugly in and around this program, but the main question that head coach Pat Narduzzi needs to answer by the time Thursday night rolls around is who is going to start under center. In reality, one of the main reasons why Pittsburgh season has gone more south than Antarctica is due to the instability at the quarterback position. Whether it remains to be seen if it is going to be struggling incumbent Christian Veilleux or backup Nate Yarnell is going to get the starting nod a couple of days from now, this is a massive area of concern if you are Pitt.

Luckily, the one positive aspect of this football team is that they have had some form of success the past couple of seasons which resulted in an ACC Championship and consecutive Top 25 finishes to boot. Not to mention, but if there is one name that could make a major impact in this one, take to heart the formidable duo of Samuel Okunla and Shayne Simon to get after the quarterback and ultimately stop the run. Combined, these two have generated a total of eight sacks and are one of the few bright spots to behold on this Pitt roster.

Shockingly, the Panthers are somehow favored in this one, and maybe being at home is the reason for it. Overall, one of their home wins on the year did happen to come against the now ninth-ranked Louisville Cardinals which happens to be their only loss. Clearly, Pitt will need some of the magic from that game to show up in a big way in front of the home fans.

Final Boston College-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Based on the facts, Pittsburgh has only covered in three games this year. Truly, they have only played one good game this season and are extremely unreliable in terms of putting together the pieces. For the most part, is clearly a Pitt squad with a talent flaw on the gridiron. By no means is Boston College a special team by any standard, but they should have no issues when it comes to handling their business in a Thursday night primetime conference bout.

Final Boston College-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Boston College +3 (-108)