It is a Friday night ACC battle as Boston College faces Syracuse. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Boston College-Syracuse prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Boston College enters the game at 5-3 on the season and can become bowl-eligible with a win. After a disappointing loss to Northern Illinois to start the season, they rebounded with a win over Holy Cross. Still, the win was closer than expected. The next week it was almost an upset, but Boston College fell to Florida State 31-29. They followed that with a loss to Louisville, but then back-to-back wins in the fourth quarter as they beat Virginia and Army. Boston College moved the win streak to three with an upset of Georiga Tech, before taking care of UCONN last time out.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is not on a four-game losing streak. They opened the season 4-0, with wins over Colgate, Western Michigan, Purdue, and Army. Then, thye have now lost badly in the last four games. They have faced Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, and Virginia Tech. They have scored 14 or fewer points in each of those games while giving up 31 or more points in all of them. The closest game has been a 31-14 loss to Clemson, while thye have lost by 28 or more points in the other three.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Syracuse Odds

Boston College: +2.5 (-110)

Syracuse: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Syracuse Week 10

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread

For Boston College, it is all about Thomas Castellanos. On the season he is 120-205 with 1,544 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has made ten big-time throws according to PFF. Castellanos does have seven interceptions, and 13 other turnover-worthy passes though. He has struggled as of late passing the ball. In the last three games, he has just 454 yards with three interceptions and just one touchdown.

While Castellanos struggled throwing he ran the ball well. Castellanos has 742 yards this year rushing, with nine touchdowns. Six of those have come in the last three games, but he has also fumbled in all three of those games. Castellanos leads the team in rushing this year, but Kye Robichaux has been solid as well. He has run for 492 yards on 98 attempts this year. He has six scores and has forced 15 missed tackles. Robichaux has been great in the last two games. In his last two games, he has run for 277 yards and four scores.

The defense of Boston College ranks 58th in total yards allowed this year. They are 30th against the pass this year, but 94th against the rush on the season. The pass rush has not been great, they have just ten sacks this season with 88 pressures. George Rooks leads the way this year. He is the only player with more than one sacks this year, having two while having 11 pressures on the season. The run defense is steadied by Vinny DePalma. DePalma has 31 tackles in the run game this year, with 16 stops for offensive failure. Still, he has an average depth of tackle 4.1 yards beyond the line of scrimmage this year and has missed seven tackles. The coverage game is led by Elijah Jones. He has allowed just one touchdown this year and 188 yards. Still, he has three interceptions and five pass breakups this year.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread

Garrett Shrader is the leader of this Syracuse offense. He has completed 123 of 197 passes this year. Shrader has hit nine touchdown passes, with five interceptions this year. Still, he has struggled in the last four games, as Syracuse has struggled as well. In the last four games, Sharder has been under 175 yards passing in each of them, while having three touchdowns and two interceptions. Still, he had seven turnover-worthy passes in those games.

Shrader has been good on the ground this year. He has run for 443 yards this year, with six touchdowns. Still, the last four games have been a struggle on the ground too. He has just 103 yards in the last four games with six fumbles. Meanwhile. LeQuint Allen leads the running attack for Syracuse this year. He has 553 yards on the ground this year, while he has been solid after contact this year. He has 348 yards after contact this year and has forced 34 missed tackles. Allen has also scored seven times this year.

The receiving game has been run by three guys this year. Samien Alford has 389 yards this year with a touchdown. Umari Hatcher has 335 yards this year, with two touchdowns. Finally, Donovan Brown has 326 yards this year with a touchdown.

Syracuse is 95th in total defense this year, allowing 399.1 yards per game this year. Syracuse is 106th against the pass this year, but also 78th against the run. The pass rush has not been great, but does have 24 sacks this year. It is led by Marlowe Wax this year, who has four sacks with 12 total quarterback pressures. In coverage, they have allowed 11 touchdowns this year, and have six interceptions. Isaiah Johnson has been the most targeted corner this year, with 29 targets against him. He has allowed 248 yards this year with two interceptions, without an interception. Further, safety help has not been great, as Justin Barron has allowed 144 yards this year and over 72 percent completion percentage. He does have an interception though.

Final Boston College-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

This is two teams heading in opposite directions. Boston College has won four straight games, scoring 21 or more in every game. Syracuse has now lost four straight games and has not scored over 14 points in any of the four games. Still, Boston College does not have the same level of defense that any of the prior four teams have faced. Meanwhile, Syracuse does not have a great defense either. This should be a tight game, but the team that is playing better will be the winner. Take Boston College in this one.

Final Boston College-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Boston College +2.5 (-110)