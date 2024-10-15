ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Thursday night ACC battle as Boston College visits Virginia Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Boston College-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Boston College enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened up the year with a 28-13 upset of Florida State before beating Duquesne. They would fall by six to Missouri, but then win two more games. Last time out, they faced Virginia. Coston College had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but a strong second half from Virginia would give them the 24-17 victory.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is just 3-3 on the year. They opened up being upset in overtime by Vanderbilt before wins over Marshall and ODU. Then it was back-to-back close losses, falling to Rutgers by three and Miami by four. Last time out, they handled Stanford on the road, winning 31-7.

Here are the Boston College-Virginia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Virginia Tech Odds

Boston College: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +190

Virginia Tech: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

Thomas Castellanos has led the way for the Boston College offense this year. He has completed 67 of 100 passes this year for 983 yards with 12 touchdowns. He has thrown just four interceptions as well this year. Castellanos has been sacked 12 times this year but still has run well overall. He has 103 rushing yards this year with a touchdown.

Lewis Bond has led the receiving game this year, having 30 receptions for 358 yards and two scores. Further, Jaedn Skeete has 17 receptions for 188 yards and a score, while tight end Kamari Morales has 10 receptions for 133 yards and three scores. Still, it is the running back that has made a major impact. Treshaun Ward has 283 yards and two scores on the ground while bringing in eight receptions for 141 yards and two scores. Turbo Richard has run for 207 yards this year and one score. Further, Kye Robichaux has 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus two receptions for ten yards and a score.

The Boston College defense has been solid this year. They are 31st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 51st in opponent yards per game. They are 30th against the run and 89th against the pass this year. Donovan Ezeruaku has been great this year. He leads the team in tackles this year while having nine sacks on the season. Further, both Khari Johnson and Max Tucker have a pass breakup and two interceptions on the year.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyron Drones has led the way this year for Virginia Tech. He has completed 97 of 159 passes this year for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been sacked ten times though, while being intercepted four times in the year. Drones have been solid on the ground this year. He has run 69 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Jaylin Lane has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 24 receptions for 325 yards and one touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Stephen Gosnell has brought in 15 receptions for 276 yards. Finally, Da'Quan Felton has 15 receptions for 163 yards and two scores. Still, the focus of the Virginia Tech offense is the running game. Bhayshal Tuten has run the ball 107 times this year for 605 yards. Further, he has run in nine touchdowns this year. Tuten also has 15 receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia Tech is 45th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 45th in opponent yards per game. They are 88th against the rush while sitting 27th against the pass this year. Antwaun Powell-Ryland has led the defense this year. He has 21 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Meanwhile, Mansoor Delane has five pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Final Boston College-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Boston College has exceeded expectations so far this year. They already have four wins on the year, andhaves a pre-season win total of just 4.5 wins. Still, since starting 3-0 against the spread, they are 0-2-1 since. The under is 1-5 this year, with the only over being against FCS Duquesne. Virginia Tech is also 3-3 against the spread, coving in the last two games. The over is 4-2 in their six games this year. For as solid as Boston College has been Virginia Tech has been the better team as of late. They will get the win in this one.

Final Boston College-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -6.5 (-115)