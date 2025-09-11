Before Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford take center stage, undefeated prospects Callum Walsh (14-0) and Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0) throw down in Saturday's co-main event. It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Callum Walsh-Fernando Vargas Jr. prediction and pick.

Walsh, 24, has been the face of Dana White's career as a boxing promoter for over a year. ‘King' has been the WBC Continental Americas super welterweight champion since March 2024 and enters this fight as a top-five-ranked 154-pound title contender by the WBC and IBF. Walsh is already 2-0 in 2025, with decision wins over Dean Sutherland and Elias Espadas.

Vargas, 28, has slowly built himself as a dangerous prospect with an 88 percent knockout rate. The son of the former two-time world champion made his professional debut in 2020 and has tormented the West Coast regional scene since. Vargas is coming off a fourth-round knockout of Gonzalo Gaston Coria in May, his lone fight in 2025.

Here are the Callum Walsh-Fernando Vargas Jr. odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Callum Walsh-Fernando Vargas Jr. Odds

Callum Walsh: -380

Fernando Vargas Jr.: +270

Over 9.5 Rounds: -165

Under 9.5 Rounds: +105

How to Watch Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.

Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Co-main event ring walk time (estimated): 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: Netflix

Why Callum Walsh Will Win

Walsh will be the slightly bigger fighter, but the biggest advantage he typically has over his opponents is his speed and distance management. That should be a significant factor in this matchup, as the plodding Vargas has never faced a twitchy fighter like Walsh yet in his career.

Walsh does not have the best defensive fundamentals, but he often exits quickly enough to avoid getting countered. Vargas has obvious power and likes to sit down on his shots, but he has never been the fastest counter-puncher.

The best chance Vargas will have is to force Walsh onto his back foot, or catch the Irishman as he blitzes in. However, Walsh is far too willing to back up, which plays right into the pressure style of Walsh. Vargas has decent timing and could catch Walsh, but he has never before dealt with the combination of footwork and speed that he will have to deal with on Saturday.

Why Fernando Vargas Jr. Will Win

If Vargas can stand his ground and not let Walsh back him up, this fight will look much different. Both do their best work pressing forward, but while Vargas is comfortable off his back foot, Walsh is not. If Vargas can press him against the ropes, it will suddenly become a scary night for Walsh.

Vargas might not be as technically sound as Walsh, but he is much more adept in the pocket. Holding his ground will be key, as Vargas could find Walsh's chin in close. ‘King' almost always drops his lead hand when he engages and exclusively prioritizes getting off his own shots over preserving his safety.

If Vargas lets Walsh fight at range, he does not have enough tools to compete. But if he can turn this fight into a war of attrition, Vargas has the more proven chin and better defensive mechanics in the phone booth.

Final Callum Walsh-Fernando Vargas Jr. Prediction & Pick

If Vargas can turn this fight into a war, it will be entirely on the table. However, if Walsh avoids that, he is the better fighter in almost every other category. Vargas has his father's name, but he is not the same type of prospect.

Walsh is much quicker, precise, and has superior footwork at range, where the fight will likely reside. Vargas is an animal, but he is too willing to back up and let his opponent dictate the fight. Walsh's game relies on a lot of movement, but he has proven capable of fighting effectively in the later rounds, whilst Vargas has only gone past round four twice.

Walsh has been Dana White's horse for a while now, and this is easily the biggest event of the year. This is a prime opportunity for Walsh to get a highlight over an opponent with a worthy name and potentially line himself up for a world title opportunity.

Final Callum Walsh-Fernando Vargas Jr. Prediction & Pick: Callum Walsh by KO/TKO (+170), Under 9.5 rounds (+105)