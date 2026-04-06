American boxer Deontay Wilder has raised the chances of a fight with British boxer Anthony Joshua. Just moments after his recent victory over Derek Chisora, Wilder called out Joshua for a fight.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua was ringside at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, Apr. 4, 2026, to support his friend Chisora in what is speculated to have been the beaten fighter's last boxing match.

Anthony Joshua has mostly remained out of the spotlight since his win over Jake Paul in Florida in 2025 and his accident in Nigeria, where two of his close friends passed away. Joshua was recently spotted training in Ukraine with Oleksandr Usyk ahead of his rumored fight against Tyson Fury.

Wilder, 40, at the O2 Arena, was seen walking past Joshua, fist-bumping him and saying “Let's do it,” before he could be again heard saying “He's scared.” Later, Wilder addressed his previous exchange with Joshua and teased a fight. “It wasn't a few words, I dapped it up with him, and I said: ‘Now let's get it on,'” Wilder said. “I'm ready for whoever, long as these guys are in the heavyweight division, I am here. You can call me Mr Clean, because I want to clean up the whole division. The division is nothing without Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder was awarded a split decision during his fight against Chisora, with scores of 115–111 and 115–113, while one judge scored it 115–112. It marked Wilder's 45th win in his total of 50 fights.

Joshua last fought on Dec. 19, 2025, when he stopped celebrity boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round, securing a dominating win. However, shortly after, while vacationing in Nigeria, Joshua lost Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz' Ayodele in an accident, while he sustained minor injuries.