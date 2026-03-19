Just days after Logan Paul engaged in a heated rivalry with football legend Tom Brady, he found himself online issuing $1million boxing open challenges to current NFL players. While many players accepted the challenge, including Le'Veon Bell, Paul had to move away from the challenge after WWE denied him permission for a fight.

A few days ago, while speaking to Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Gronkowski criticized Paul for backing out of his fight with Bell, calling it the “biggest crap of all time.” Hoping to answer Paul's open challenge, Gronk further claimed, ” If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I'm down, throw it down on the field [at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic], I'll whoop his a**.”

However, for the past few weeks, things remained silent between the two before they decided to erupt at the Fanatics Flag Football game promotional night. A video soon started going viral on the internet, where “Gronk” and Paul were seen engaging in a heated conversation. However, unfortunately, the video's audio was not clear due to the loud background noise.

Before things could get any hotter between the two, actor-comedian Kevin Hart stepped in as a mediator and stopped the two from almost brawling. Throughout the video, Hart was seen trying to control “Gronk,” while multiple F-bombs kept dropping throughout the video.

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Tom Brady makes Le'Veon Bell dig at Logan Paul

At the same Fanatics Flag Football game promotion, Tom Brady and Paul also reignited their old rivalry. While Paul constantly kept attacking Brady, the NFL legend maintained his composure before dropping a brutal Le'Veon Bell dig at “The Maverick.”

“He [Myles Garrett] didn't make it. For your sake. I know, Le'Veon Bell, you decided not to fight him. Your flags are gonna be on white. We might have a fight this weekend. You might wear a helmet because the ball might get loose in my hand, and if you are not paying attention,” Brady further said.