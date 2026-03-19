With just weeks left for British boxer Tyson Fury's much-awaited return match against Arslanbek Makhmudov, he found himself at the receiving end of certain comments from his father, John Fury.

A former boxer himself, John Fury recently sat down for an interview with Playbook Boxing, where he opened up in detail about his relationship with his son, Tyson Fury. When asked about how Fury's persistence to keep fighting and not resting, the 60-year-old had a blunt answer ready. “Destroyed it. Destroyed it, completely,” Fury noted. “I'll say it on camera: I've never taken £10 off him in my life and I never will.”

“I don't want Tyson's money, and I don't need Tyson's money. Whatever he's got, good luck to him. But don't forget who built his story when he was a kid. He didn't build it himself, did he? Me, his father,” Fury added. “And he hasn't showed me enough respect to say, you know what, me dad could be right.” When asked if the father-son relationship was reparable, Fury calmly stated, “I don't know. It is what it is.”

Article Continues Below

Arguably in the best shape of his career, Fury is now looking forward to coming out of his retirement. “The Gypsy King” is scheduled to return against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight showdown on Apr. 11, 2026. The fight will take place at the prestigious Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

Fury's last fight dates back to a Dec. 2024 loss against Oleksandr Usyk. Following the loss, he went on a long hiatus and is now back in training. The upcoming fight will be Fury's first boxing match in the UK in almost four years, with his last one being in Dec. 2022.