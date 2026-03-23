Former boxer John Fury recently made some critical comments about his son, former boxing champion Tyson Fury, ahead of his highly anticipated return match against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

In an interview with Playbook Boxing, John Fury opened up in detail about his relationship with his son, Tyson Fury. Calling the relationship “destroyed,” he also shared how Fury was “finished” after his fight with Deontay Wilder. “Tyson has been gone since the Deontay Wilder fights, they finished him. Wilder completely done him. He's not got a leg underneath him. He's took a lot away from Tyson. Makhmudov is a problem for Tyson. I am the first one to say it.”

However, the 37-year-old Tyson Fury did not take comments lightly. In an interview with ESPN, Fury snapped back at his father's comments. “I'm the same fighter [compared to five years ago], I'm the same fighter as I've always been, same OG. In the next five years, I will still be the same, always.”

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“It's a different man — one man is in his early 20s [when Fury fought Klitschko] and the other man is in his late 30s [when Fury fought Usyk]. So it's not the same fighter, it's not the same performance, not the same size of opponent, and not the same style of opponent. Klitschko was 6-foot-6 and a monster, Usyk was a southpaw and a monster and smaller,” Fury continued.

Fury's last fight was a Dec. 2024 loss against Oleksandr Usyk. Following this, he went on hiatus but is now back in training. The upcoming fight in Apr. 2026 will be Fury's first boxing match in the UK in almost four years.