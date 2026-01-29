Three-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis remains in custody following his arrest Wednesday in Miami's Design District, marking a stunning turn of events for one of boxing's most promising talents.

The 31-year-old WBA lightweight champion was apprehended by Miami Gardens Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force after a two-week search that culminated with authorities locating Davis exiting a retail location. He has since been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with bond set at $16,000.

TMZ Sports obtained Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ mugshot from his Miami arrest earlier today. Tank was wanted on three charges — battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping, from an alleged incident in October. Bond has been set at $16k. pic.twitter.com/Z86LcfOCi5 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 29, 2026

Davis faces three serious charges stemming from an alleged October 27 incident at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami Gardens: battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. According to police reports, Davis allegedly confronted his ex-girlfriend at the establishment, where the woman was working as a VIP cocktail server. The alleged victim claims that Davis grabbed her by the back of her head with one hand while gripping her throat with the other, then forcefully escorted her down a stairway and through the parking garage before releasing her.

The significance of this arrest extends beyond the criminal charges. Video surveillance footage obtained by detectives corroborates key elements of the victim's account, providing substantial evidence in the case. The woman filed a civil lawsuit against Davis on October 31, 2025, claiming battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress—allegations she is seeking to resolve through the courts while pursuing compensatory and punitive damages exceeding $50,000.

The fallout from these allegations has already reverberated through the boxing world. Davis' highly anticipated exhibition bout against Jake Paul, scheduled for November 2025, was canceled following the lawsuit filing, with Anthony Joshua ultimately replacing him on the card. Additionally, the WBA designated Davis as “champion in recess” this month due to the ongoing legal situation, effectively sidelining him from title defense obligations.

This arrest represents Davis' most serious legal entanglement to date, though he has faced prior domestic violence allegations. He was arrested in 2020 after video surfaced showing an incident involving his child's mother, and in 2023, he was sentenced to three years probation and 90 days house arrest in connection with a hit-and-run case in Baltimore. More recently, he was detained in June 2025 on domestic violence battery charges that were subsequently dropped when the alleged victim declined to pursue prosecution.

As Davis navigates this legal crisis, his boxing future remains deeply uncertain. The charges he faces are serious, and with bail set at $16,000, immediate court proceedings loom ahead. For a fighter who once stood at the pinnacle of the sport, the journey back to the ring—if that opportunity materializes—now faces unprecedented obstacles.