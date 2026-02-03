After years of negotiations, failed attempts, and broken promises, the boxing world may finally be on the cusp of witnessing the heavyweight superfight that has eluded fans for nearly a decade. Zuffa Boxing is aggressively pursuing a Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua showdown later this year, with Netflix emerging as the potential broadcasting home for what could be one of the most commercially significant fights in modern boxing history.

“Zuffa Boxing is aiming to offer the long-awaited Fury versus Anthony Joshua bout later this year with Netflix, BoxingScene has learned. Beyond that, Zuffa Boxing is planning a major Mexican Independence weekend card in the U.S. to complement Canelo Alvarez’s return earlier that… — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 3, 2026

The long-awaited clash between two of Britain's greatest heavyweight champions represents a watershed moment for Dana White's newly formed boxing promotion. Having already made a seismic splash with the Crawford-Canelo superfight on Netflix—which generated $47 million in gate revenue and attracted 41 million viewers—Zuffa Boxing is doubling down on premium content that can drive mainstream attention to combat sports.

While promoter Frank Warren indicated late last year that negotiations were progressing and a late-summer 2026 date was targeted, the Netflix deal reportedly being finalized by Zuffa Boxing signals serious infrastructure behind making this fight happen. Both fighters have expressed conditional willingness: Fury has indicated he'll return if the deal is right, while Joshua's camp under Matchroom Boxing has consistently maintained their fighter's availability for the bout.

Beyond the heavyweight spectacle, Zuffa Boxing is simultaneously plotting a major Mexican Independence Day weekend card stateside, perfectly timed to complement Canelo Alvarez's Saudi Arabia return on September 12. The strategic double-header—with Canelo headlining an event titled “Mexico Against the World” in Riyadh and Zuffa's Mexican Independence card in the U.S.—demonstrates the promotion's ambitions to dominate boxing's calendar during one of the sport's most marketable windows.

This coordinated approach signals a fundamental shift in boxing promotion, where Zuffa's resources and Netflix's distribution reach could finally materialize the Fury-Joshua fight that's haunted boxing fans and promoters alike. If executed successfully, it would represent a legitimate competitor to established powers and validate White's vision for transforming boxing as he once transformed the UFC.