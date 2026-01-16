The face of modern boxing is coming back — and he’s doing it on his own stage. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has officially announced that former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring on September 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, headlining a blockbuster card themed “Mexico against The World.”

‼️ BREAKING: Canelo to return in September ‼️ His Excellency Turki Alalshikh announces that Canelo Alvarez will return on September 12th in a “Mexico against The World” card under his inaugural Canelo Promotions banner in Riyadh 👏 pic.twitter.com/d2objGc2yp — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) January 15, 2026

This event will mark the debut of Canelo Promotions, Alvarez’s long-awaited promotional banner, signaling the Mexican icon’s evolution from global superstar to full-fledged promoter. The timing and tone of the announcement underline what’s becoming a clear mission for both Alalshikh and Alvarez — to turn Riyadh into the sport’s new capital of spectacle, where boxing history and global entertainment intersect.

While no opponent has yet been confirmed, speculation is swirling that Canelo could face one of several international stars. British standouts like John Ryder and Callum Smith have already shared the ring with him, but names such as David Benavidez, is still the most intriguing name that many fans and pundits would love to see come to fruition.

For Alvarez, this comeback represents more than just another payday or title defense. After months of silence following his loss to Terence Crawford and rumors surrounding his next move, the 33-year-old is now leveraging his status to expand his empire. His working relationship with Alalshikh and Riyadh Season aligns perfectly with the city’s massive investment into global sporting events — an effort that has already brought luminaries like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk to the Saudi stage.

The date — September 12th, the eve of Mexican Independence Day weekend — is another powerful statement. Traditionally, that weekend belongs to Canelo in the boxing calendar, a symbolic nod to his country’s rich fighting heritage.

If all goes to plan, “Mexico against The World” could be one of the year’s biggest boxing spectacles — a meeting of legacy, nationalism, and global sports power. And with Canelo at the center of it all, his return promises more than fireworks — it promises history.