Bradley Chubb trade: Grading the Dolphins-Broncos blockbuster deadline deal

The Miami Dolphins are clearly going all in for a Super Bowl run this year. Prior to the NFL’s trade deadline, the Dolphins traded with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in a blockbuster deal. Miami landed Chubb and a 2025 fifth round pick. However, the move was not cheap. The Dolphins are sending back a first round pick in 2023, a fourth round pick in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds.

In a day chalk full of trades, this was arguably the biggest. Chase Claypool was sent from Pittsburgh to Chicago. T.J. Hockenson was shockingly traded from Detroit inside the division to Minnesota. The Buffalo Bills added talent to their running back room acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Colts. But no trade involved a first round pick outside of Chubb.

So, let’s go ahead and grade the Bradley Chubb trade from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins.

Broncos land valuable draft pick compensation, RB Chase Edmonds

The Broncos clearly did well in the package they landed for Chubb. First round picks are rarely traded in the NFL, and then they are, it’s because that player is elite. Chubb has shown to be that player, albeit not as consistently as many people in Denver would have liked.

Nevertheless, they got top value for Chubb. The 2023 first round pick Denver acquired does not belong to the Dolphins, but the 49ers. That could make it even sweeter. Currently, Miami is a game ahead of San Francisco and has a much easier strength of schedule remaining.

Both teams are on pace to make the playoffs this year. But it looks as though this pick will land somewhere in the early 20’s. That’s already a ton of draft capital. But they also landed an additional fourth round pick in 2024. Unlike the NBA, later round draft picks in the NFL still provide value. Players like WR Brandon Marshall, DE Jared Allen and QB Dak Prescott were all drafted in the fourth round.

At the beginning of this season, the Broncos lost their starting running back Javonte Williams. Williams suffered a torn ACL Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They have struggled to find his replacement. Melvin Gordon III has struggled this season after a productive year last year. That prompted them to sign Latavious Murray, who has also struggled.

Chase Edmonds very well could take over the starting running back spot.

It is important to note that Denver is not throwing in the towel with his trade. As bad as they have looked this season, they are still only two games out of a wild card spot. With seven teams in each conference reaching the postseason, it’s within reach if they can fix the offense.

But it is not often you see a pass rusher this good, this young, traded mid-season.

GRADE: B

Dolphins trade for Bradley Chubb, 5th round pick

Obviously, the Dolphins paid a handsome sum to acquire Chubb’s services. First round picks don’t grow on trees. But I have always been on the side of the aggressor when it comes to trades. The Dolphins are the ones landing the former Pro Bowl linebacker.

Since Week 5, Chubb has reminded everyone how good he is at getting after the quarterback.

Bradley Chubb has generated 18 pressures since Week 5, tied with his now-former teammate Dre'Mont Jones for the 5th-most in the NFL. The Dolphins have struggled to get after opposing QBs without blitzing this season (19.9% pressure rate on non-blitzes, 29th in NFL).#FinsUp https://t.co/bijf7euFsS pic.twitter.com/4KSqTabihL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2022

Chubb has generated 18 pressures during that time, fifth most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Dolphins apply pressure at just 19.9 percent of the time when they don’t blitz. That’s 29th in the NFL. Because of that, Miami has been forced to blitz more than they would like and have been burnt on the back end.

Bradley Chubb should be able to change some of that.

This league has become so offensive-oriented. It has become increasingly difficult to slow down high-powered offenses. If the Dolphins want to contend for a Super Bowl, that means they have to figure out how to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills, along with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s the exact same reason the Bills signed Von Miller this offseason.

People might not realize it, but the Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Tyreek Hill is on pace for over 1,900 yards receiving. His fellow wideout, Jaylen Waddle, is on pace for over 1,600 yards. They are easily the best duo in the NFL and it’s not even close.

Despite losing Edmonds in the trade, they didn’t lose running back depth. The Dolphins also traded for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. Mike McDaniel now has both of his backs from San Fran, with Raheem Mostert and Wilson Jr.

We should not overlook the fifth round pick they also acquired. That helps offset the fourth round pick they sent to Denver. Basically, they acquired a potential All-Pro edge rusher for a first rounder, trading down one round, and Edmonds who they replaced with Wilson Jr.

I absolutely love this move and believe the Dolphins are now legitimately in the Super Bowl conversation.

GRADE: A-