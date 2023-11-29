Bradley Cooper offered Howard Stern a role in the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born he revealed in a recent interview.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Bradley Cooper dropped a huge A Star Is Born revelation.

Stern nearly in A Star Is Born?

When A Star Is Born was in early development, Stern was offered a role in the film. The role? It was the one that eventually went to Sam Elliot, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. In the film, Elliot plays Cooper's older brother and manager.

“I've told two or three people in my life that you offered me that role in A Star Is Born, and they look at me like, ‘What the f**k? You didn't do it?'” Stern revealed. “You came to me and said I'm going to play your older brother and be your manager-type thing. And I went, ‘No s**t. That's kind of intriguing.'

He then revealed that he “was really toying with the idea.” Ultimately, he turned it down. Cooper clarified that Elliot's role was written for him. Perhaps the one offered to Howard Stern was an earlier incarnation of it. He said that this all took place “early, early” in development when things were “swimming” in his head.

As it was, A Star Is Born was a major hit. It grossed over $430 million and garnered critical acclaim. At the Oscars, it received eight nominations, winning Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Some of the other nominations included Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliot.

Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born was the fourth American adaptation of the classic story. Most recently,