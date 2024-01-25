Lucky he was a fan because it led to key moment in A Star is Born.

Bradley Cooper recently revealed that he's a massive fan of Metallica, and that helped lead to an amazing scene in one of his most popular movies.

Cooper was chatting with Stephen Daldry at a British Film Institute event that was held in London. There, he discussed all things Maestro, Metallica, and A Star Is Born.

Bradley Cooper admits to being a “huge Metallica fan”

Come to find out, the band influenced him to attend the Glastonbury music festival for the first time, THR revealed. Since then, he's been a regular, which helped him with major scenes and performances from A Star Is Born.

For the shoot at the major festival, Cooper said, “Glastonbury never allows it, but I've been going for so long.”

He added that he is friends with the festival organizers. The first time he went was in 2014-2015, and James Hetfield and the rest of the band were the main reason for it.

“I went that year because Metallica was playing, and I'm a huge Metallica fan,” the Oscar-nominated actor said. “And so Michael Fassbender and I went to Glastonbury.”

The scene was challenging for him, as he said he had “stage fright” as a child. Also, he called getting in front of people “a nightmare.”

He was at the Glastonbury Festival for four days of filming, according to NME. While there, he surprised crowds, performing on the Pyramid Stage. It was before Kris Kristofferson going on.

“Kris happened to be playing, so I asked him if I could take up some of his set,” Cooper said in a 2018 interview. “We had four minutes, and it was unbelievable.”

The scene may not have happened without Bradley's love for the one and only Metallica. Otherwise, who knows if he would've ever attended Glastonbury and that performance may not have been as awesome.