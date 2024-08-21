Brandon Sklenar is breaking his silence surrounding the drama behind the scenes in the film “It Ends With Us.” Sklenar portrays one of the male leads, Atlas Corrigan, alongside Justin Baldoni (Ryle Kincaid) and Blake Lively (Lily Bloom). Over the past few months, there have been rumors spread of “creative differences” between Baldoni — who is also the director of the film — and Lively on social media. For the first time, Sklenar makes a statement about the rumors.

“I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online,” Sklenar wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20. “Colleen [Hoover] and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.”

He continued, “It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Brandon Slenar Seemingly Speaks On Alleged Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Beef

In another part of Sklenar’s message, he spoke about the responsibility that himself and the other cast members have taken surrounding the sensitivity involving domestic violence in the film.

“I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further,” he wrote. “Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleen’s book and subsequently this film with saving her life.”

A criticism of Lively on social media has been on how the actress has been conducting herself in the press compared to Baldoni’s serious demeanor due to the nature of the film which Sklenar seemingly touched upon.

“Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this,” he said, adding, “A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma — domestic abuse — or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see,” he continued. “This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s–t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.”

Sklenar made a plea to fans to look at how they speak about people on the internet and to look at what message the film is meant to convey.

“Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness,” he wrote. “It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together.”

He concluded: “All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who its helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be part of something. Let’s be part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere.”

While Sklenar doesn’t take a side in his statement, since he has been on press interviews with Lively, fans suggest he is more on #TeamBlake versus #TeamJustin who has been going to media interviews solo.

“It Ends With Us” is in theaters now.