The Atlanta Braves (32-23) are on the brink of being swept by the worst team in baseball Wednesday night. Can the Oakland Athletics (12-45) complete the sweep, or will the Braves exit Oakland with a win? This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Athletics prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Braves are hitting just .161 in this series. Austin Riley, Kevin Pillar and Matt Olson have combined for six of Atlanta’s 10 hits. Pillar and Olson have homered while Pillar also has a double. The Braves have only scored three runs in the series and Pillar and Olson have combined for all three. On the mound, the Braves have given up eight earned runs in 16 1/3 innings pitched. They have 13 strikeouts, but 10 walks, so the pitching staff has struggled to find the zone. Atlanta will need both their offense and pitching to step up if they want to avoid being swept.

The Athletics are getting production from Esteury Ruiz in the series. He is 3-6 with two walks and two RBI. Oakland only has one extra base hit in the series and that has come in the form of a home run by Ryan Noda. Ruiz and Noda have combined for five of the eight RBI in the series. On the mound, the Athletics have been outstanding. They have a 0.72 WHIP and their bullpen has allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings pitched. The Athletics will need their pitching staff to stay in control in this game if they want to complete the upset and sweep the Braves.

Jared Shuster and James Kaprielian are the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Braves-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Athletics Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-146)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+122)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Braves vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports South, NBC Sports California

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:37 PM ET/12:37 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta is facing a struggling pitcher. Kaprielian has a 1.88 WHIP in 33 innings pitched. He has allowed at least three earned runs in seven of his nine outings. Looking at the advanced stats, Kaprielian is well below average in average exit velocity, xBA, xSLG, walk percentage, and xERA. Kaprielian allows hitters to crush the ball off him and the Braves offense will not stay cold for long. Atlanta needs their bats to get hot in this game and they have the right matchup to do so.

The Athletics have the worst batting average in the MLB. They are also bottom three in OPS, strikeouts, and runs scored. Shuster should be able to pitch a good game. Braves starters have actually pitched well, especially Bryce Elder, so there is a path for Shuster to shut down the Athletics. If he can pitch a good game, he should give the Braves enough of a cushion to build a lead.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Oakland has been pitching lights out this series. It is not what one would expect the Athletics to do with how they have performed this season. Their game plan is clearly working and Kaprielian needs to stick to it. He has been a lot better in the month of May than April, so if he can continue pitching decent, he should keep the Athletics within striking distance.

Final Braves-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Braves being swept by the Athletics seems highly unlikely. Atlanta should come into this game with energy and play well enough to avoid the sweep. Not to mention, the Athletics are 1-8 when Kaprielian pitches. Expect the Braves to cover the spread in this one.

Final Braves-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-146), Under 9.5 (-122)