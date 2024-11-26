The Atlanta Braves have been one of the more consistent MLB teams over the years. Atlanta still managed to make a postseason run in 2024 despite Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider both dealing with injuries. The Braves need outfield help for the 2025 season, and according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Atlanta's “preference” is to add a left-handed bat.

Acuna is not expected to be ready for Opening Day. Michael Harris II is the Braves center fielder. He is also the team's only healthy reliable outfielder on the roster at the moment. Jarred Kelenic can help matters, but the Braves need to add an outfield bat after trading Jorge Soler and moving on from Ramon Laureano.

So with the Braves reportedly seeking a left-handed bat and in need of outfield help, Atlanta will be linked to a number of players. They could always try to acquire a player in free agency, but the Braves can also turn to the trade market.

Potential Braves trade options

There are not many outfielders on the trade market this offseason. A player such as Mike Yastrzemski could make sense for Atlanta. The 34-year-old San Francisco Giants outfielder is under contract through the 2025 season. Acquiring him would be a short-term commitment for Atlanta.

Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox and even Baltimore Orioles All-Star Cedric Mullins could be trade candidates. There is one player who would be an especially intriguing fit, though.

Cody Bellinger, who opted into his contract for 2025, has been mentioned as a trade candidate. Acquiring him would come with risk, as Bellinger has a $25 million player option for the 2026 season. He likely will test free agency if he performs well in 2025, but that is not guaranteed to happen.

In 2024, Bellinger slashed just .266/.325/.426/.751 across 130 games played. He also hit 18 home runs and 23 doubles as well as recording nine stolen bases.

Bellinger's season was difficult at times. Still, he would present an upgrade for the Braves given their current needs. Also, it goes without saying, but Bellinger's upside is worth the risk.

The 2019 National League MVP Award winner is just one reason removed from a 2023 campaign that saw him slash .307/.356/.525/.881. Bellinger also finished with his highest home run total since the aforementioned 2019 campaign, ultimately hitting 26 home runs in 2023. He stole 20 bases as well.

Bellinger is also quite versatile. He can realistically play anywhere in the outfield while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense. Bellinger can play first base if necessary, but Matt Olson will handle first base duties, of course.

Will Braves trade for Cody Bellinger?

Atlanta does not always make the most noise in the trade market. They do want to play a competitive brand of baseball, though, and trading for a player such as Bellinger would help in that regard.

With that being said, they could opt to go in a different direction. Mullins, Yastrzemski and Abreu could help Atlanta in 2025. Mullins, a 2021 All-Star, could make an especially big impact.

Whether it is Cedric Mullins, Cody Bellinger or someone else, the Braves will likely look to add another outfielder or two through trades or free agency.