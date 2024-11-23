The Atlanta Braves are making a bit of a shocking move. Atlanta is allowing Ramon Laureano to become a free agent by not tendering his contract, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outfielder is one of five players for the club who is now becoming a free agent.

Laureano joins a list that includes: Huascar Ynoa, Griffin Canning, Ray Kerr and Royber Salinas. The slugger is the only player who isn't a pitcher.

Laureano finished the 2024 season with a .259 batting average. He slashed in 33 runs, and hit 11 homers on the campaign. He spent 2024 with both the Braves and the Cleveland Guardians. Laureano also spent time with the Athletics in his lengthy Major League Baseball career.

Friday was the deadline for MLB teams to tender the contracts of players who are under club control, but not yet reached the free agent market. There are a number of players throughout baseball who will likely be heading to new clubs in 2025.

Braves looking to add to roster this offseason

Laureano is now likely not to return to Atlanta, after the decision. The Braves will likely look into the free agent market to find an outfielder that can step in and help, without coming with a hefty price tag. Laureano is expected to make $6 million via arbitration, per MLB.com.

The outfielder was released by the Guardians during the 2024 campaign, and came to Atlanta due to an injury to Ronald Acuna Jr. Laureano struggled in Cleveland, but made the most of his time in Atlanta. The Braves were able to get some solid hitting from the veteran, but ultimately it wasn't enough to help the team advance in the postseason.

Atlanta finished the 2024 regular season with 89 wins, but got swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL playoffs. Braves fans hope the team can make some solid additions this offseason, as Atlanta looks to build a championship roster.