Should the Atlanta Braves make this trade before the 2024 season?

The Atlanta Braves had the best record in baseball during the 2023 season. Despite falling short in the playoffs, Atlanta is confident heading into 2024. Competing for a World Series berth will be a challenge, though, especially after the Los Angeles Dodgers' impressive offseason.

The odds of Atlanta realistically making a trade before the 2024 season are slim. But it isn't an impossible idea. The Braves' lineup is already stacked. The pitching, although talented, could use another arm or two. And there are two Cleveland Guardians pitchers who make sense as trade targets for Atlanta.

Braves bonkers trade: Acquire Shane Bieber, Emmanuel Clase from Guardians

Prospect rankings via MLB.com.

Guardians acquire: RHP Hurston Waldrep (Braves 2023 No. 2 prospect), INF Ignacio Alvarez (Braves 2023 No. 7 prospect) OF Luis Guanipa (Braves 2023 No. 10 prospect), OF Luke Williams

Braves acquire: RHP Shane Bieber, RHP Emanuel Clase

Bieber and Clase were both mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Neither have been traded and recent rumors have suggested that Cleveland will hold onto both hurlers to begin the 2024 season. The Braves may be able to entice the Guardians with this trade offer, however.

The Guardians may ask for Braves 2023 No. 1 overall prospect AJ Smith Shawver in this deal. The chances of Atlanta trading him away are slim, though. Bieber is only under contract for one more season, so dealing him away in this deal would be risky.

Waldrep, though, was the Braves No. 2 overall prospect in 2023 and he features a high-ceiling. His fastball and splitter are his best pitches and Cleveland loves to draft/acquire young pitchers and develop them.

The Guardians' primary needs are on offense, though. Trading for Alvarez and Guanipa would give the Guardians two position players with potential.

Alvarez can play shortstop and third base and has the tools to find success as a contact hitter in the big leagues. Guanipa is a good athlete who has power potential. Cleveland has desperately needed outfield help for a while, so adding Guanipa makes a lot of sense.

However, neither Alvarez or Guanipa will be ready for the MLB team in 2024. So acquiring utility man Luke Williams, who can play outfield, would help the 2024 Guardians. He isn't a star by any means, but Williams is capable of moving around the diamond and he offers veteran prowess.

But is this trade worth it for the Braves?

Shane Bieber is a former Cy Young winner

Bieber, 28, made his first All-Star team in 2019 and later won the 2020 American League Cy Young award. The Guardians ace enjoyed another stellar season in 2021 and ultimately made his second All-Star team.

In 2022, he wasn't selected to the All-Star team but performed well. However, he dealt with injuries in 2023 and his performance on the mound declined. The only previous season that saw Bieber record an ERA of above 3.28 was his rookie year in 2018. In 2023, though, Bieber pitched to a 3.80 ERA across 21 appearances.

Still, there is reason to remain confident in Bieber. As aforementioned, injuries played a role in his up-and-down 2023 performance. He's also just 28 years old, so decline should not be an issue.

The primary concern in acquiring Bieber is his looming free agency. Unless the Braves were to agree to a contract extension with the two-time All-Star, there's a chance he would spend just one season in Atlanta.

One other factor to consider is that Atlanta's rotation is already deep. Max Fried and Spencer Strider are set to lead the charge. The Braves also acquired veteran Chris Sale this offseason. Charlie Morton, Bryce Elder, Reynaldo Lopez, and AJ Smith-Shawver are also rotation options in 2024.

There is no such thing as too much starting pitching, however. The Braves would certainly find a way to make it work, even if it meant moving one of their starters to the bullpen.

Emmanuel Clase is one of MLB's best closers

Clase holds even more value than Bieber because he is only 25 years old and is under contract through 2028 (club options in 2027 and 2028). He's also made the All-Star team in back-to-back years. Additionally, Clase led the league in saves in both of those seasons.

The Braves bullpen is also already talented. Raisel Iglesias is a quality closing option, but he is not as dominant as Clase. Moving Iglesias to the 8th inning and turning the ball over to Clase in the 9th would make this Atlanta bullpen among the best in all of baseball.

Clase has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. There isn't a ball club in the big leagues that wouldn't be interested in adding a star closer with multiple years of team control remaining.

Will the Braves and Guardians actually make this trade?

With spring training set to begin soon, the realistic odds of this trade coming to fruition are slim. But as stated before, it is not out of the question. Perhaps Atlanta and Cleveland will engage in trade talks at some point.

If the Braves do have interest in Clase and Bieber, our proposed deal could get a deal done.