It's hard to believe, but the Atlanta Braves are actually walking wounded this season. While they've largely been dominant this season, their pitching staff has been decimated by injuries. The most notable name on their injury list is ace Max Fried, who's been out for quite some time now. After a lengthy rehab session (and some delays), Fried is getting ready to return to the field. Atlanta already has a date in mind for his return, per Jim Bowden.

“Alex Anthopoulus #Braves just told us that Max Fried has made his last rehab start. His next start is expected to be with the Braves as early as next weekend against the #Cubs. In addition, #Braves are not close to any trades but will keep the dialogue going thru the deadline.”

Fried has been on the injured list for quite some time due to a forearm strain. When he's healthy, the lefty ace is one of the best pitchers in the entire league. While his fastball isn't up to the same speed as fellow Braves starter Spencer Strider, that 94 mph 4-seamer becomes more dangerous with five other pitches in his arsenal. He was one of the biggest reasons for Atlanta's championship run in 2021.

In Fried's stead, a number of Braves pitchers have stepped up to take control of the game. Strider slipped into the role of the ace comfortably, as he continued his excellent showing. Rookie Bryce Elder also came into his own as a dependable arm for a rotation that's lost a few bodies over the last month or so. Still, Atlanta would prefer to have Fried and righty Kyle Wright back into the fold before the start of the playoffs.

Atlanta's dominance has slowed down over the last couple of weeks. With Fried returning (and other starters as well), could we see this Braves team find that second gear again?