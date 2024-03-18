The Atlanta Braves made some interesting changes to their pitching staff. After their rotation was decimated by injuries last season, they are looking to spice up their starting rotation. The usual suspects are still there, of course: Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton. However, one player from last season's rotation will be absent from the opening day roster: Bryce Elder.
Bryce Elder emerged last season as a solid option when Kyle Wright and the rest of the rotation went down. Many expected him, along with new addition Chris Sale, to complete the Braves' rotation in 2024. Instead, Elder has been optioned to their Triple-A affiliate, paving the way for another newcomer in Reynaldo Lopez to take over, via Justin Toscano.
“The Braves optioned Bryce Elder and Huascar Ynoa. Reynaldo Lopez is the fifth starter.”
Fascinating. Elder hasn't performed too well in spring training, while Lopez was signed to a significant deal in the offseason. Elder being optioned now doesn't necessarily mean that the team is giving up on him. Rather, they're leaving him there as an option. Meanwhile, Lopez will have a chance to prove his worth as the fifth starter in a stacked rotation.
After two straight disappointing exits in the playoffs, the Braves are hoping this season will be the one. They have been unable to recapture the World Series pennant after winning it all in 2021. Hopefully, this new-look pitching staff gets the job done for the team. Their hitting group has remained largely intact, for what its worth.