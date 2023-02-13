Vaughn Grissom is one of the candidates to replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop for the Atlanta Braves. Braves’ third base coach Ron Washington made it clear that he believes Grissom can win the job during Spring Training, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

“I’m not thinking he can do the job, I know he can do the job,” Washington said of Grissom. “But he has to come up in here and he has to win a job. We’re not giving him anything. We just tried to get him ready to compete, and he’s ready to compete.”

Dansby Swanson left Atlanta to sign in Chicago with the Cubs during the offseason. Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom are expected to compete for the shortstop job with Swanson out of the equation. Washington later addressed the Braves’ strategy prior to Swanson’s departure.

“When they talked about maybe they wouldn’t be bringing Dansby back, I just wanted to make sure with every option we had, we could do something with it,” Washington said. “This kid is talented. I just felt if I could spend some time with him over the winter, we can get him ahead of the curve. And believe me, just watch. Just watch.”

Vaughn Grissom has a high ceiling and the Braves have done a tremendous job of developing star players. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Grissom emerge as a capable shortstop option during the 2023 campaign.

However, as Washington stated, the Braves won’t give him anything. He will need to win the job.