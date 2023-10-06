The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in game one of the NLDS Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Braves prediction, and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phillies handled the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card round. Philadelphia outscored the Marlins 11-2 in the two games played. In those games, the Phillies were led by Trea Turner. He had four hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases. JT Realmuto hit a home run, and Bryson Stott hit a grand slam to blow open game two of the Wild Card series. Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler were outstanding in their starts for the Phillies. They combined for 13 2/3 innings pitched, eight hits allowed, 11 strikeouts, and just one walk. As a team, the Phillies struck out 16 batters and walked only one.

The Braves have been the best team in baseball for most of the season. The only time they were not was when the Tampa Bay Rays started the season undefeated. However, the Braves demolished the baseball and proved to be the best team in the MLB in the regular season. Their offense hit 307 home runs and finished with a .276 batting average. They led the MLB in several offensive categories. Their pitchers were human as they had a 4.14 team ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 9.5 K/9. Atlanta will look to keep their offense hot in the NLDS against their division rival whom they went 8-5 against in the regular season.

Here are the Phillies-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Phillies-Braves Game 1 Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-118)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Braves Game 1

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia needs to come alive offensively if they want to upset the Braves in this game and in this series. The Phillies played well in the Wild Card round, and they scored 11 runs in the two games, but I think they will need more. In the regular season, the Braves scored at least five runs in eight of the thirteen games. That is the minimum the Phillies will have to score to win this game and the series. It is unclear who the Braves will decide to hand the ball to, but the Phillies will need to get hot with the bats no matter what. If Philadelphia can score four to five runs in this game, that should be enough to keep the game within a run and cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves will cover the spread for one simple reason, they are the best offensive team in the MLB. It is tough to say whether or not they can carry their regular season into the postseason, but it would be surprising if they did not. It does not matter who the Phillies put on the mound, the Braves offense can get to them. I would not expect to see Zach Wheeler or Aaron Nola in game one of this series, so it is likely the Braves will be facing the Phillies' third starter. Atlanta should be able to have a field day with this. If the Braves just continue being the offense they have been all season, they will be able to cover this spread with ease.

Final Phillies-Braves Game 1 Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet against the Braves. Both teams are going to be pretty rested, and this is a division rivalry, so it should be a fun series. However, the Braves offense is just too good. I am going to take Atlanta to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Braves Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-102), Over 8.5 (-106)