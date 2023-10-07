Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves are preparing for their NLDS postseason matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Taking the mound for the Braves in Game 1 of the series will be Spencer Strider, and Snitker is oozing with confidence in the right-hander ahead of the contest.

Snitker recently spoke to reporters about the upcoming series, and his bold prediction for Strider's Game 1 performance will have Braves fans electrified.

“Expect to see a really good Spencer Strider tomorrow,” said Snitker, per Maria Martin of 11 Alive News.

Spencer Strider is coming off of the best season of his young career in 2023. The 24-year-old led the entire MLB in strikeouts with 281 on the season, and also posted an impressive 20-5 record, garnering Cy Young hype throughout the campaign.

The Braves, meanwhile, are looking to rebound after last year's loss to the Phillies, which also occurred in the NLDS. Same as this year, the Braves were the NL East champions a year ago and were heavily favored coming into the matchup. However, Atlanta's bats struggled to get going in that series, and Strider, who had been coming off of an injury and was clearly far from 100%, had a rough Game 3 start, allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings in Philadelphia.

Beginning this weekend though, Strider and his Braves teammates have a chance to put those bad memories behind them. Atlanta is coming off of a historic 104-58 season, winning their sixth straight NL East Title in the process and setting expectations sky high for a deep postseason run.

Game 1 is slated for 6:07 PM ET from Truist Park in Atlanta.