Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury

The Atlanta Braves will be without ace Max Fried for a short while after he was placed on the 7-day Concussion IL on Thursday. Fried’s IL stint will be retroactive to August 8, so the left-hander could return to action one week from that date, lining him up to potentially pitch again on August 15. In a corresponding roster move, the Braves promoted Jay Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace Fried on the active roster, according to Dave O’Brien of The Athletic.

#Braves put staff ace Max Fried on the 7-day Concussion IL, backdated to August 8. He banged his head against the ground trying to make a throw to the plate in Saturday’s game against the Mets at New York. Braves recalled RH reliever Jay Jackson. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 11, 2022

Fried will be unavailable during Atlanta’s series against the Marlins, which gets underway on Friday. There’s a chance he’ll be back in time for the series against the Mets, which takes place from Aug. 15-18.

With Fried on the sideline, trade deadline acquisition Jake Odorizzi figures to start the series opener against the Marlins on Friday. Ian Anderson will be back with the big-league club for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, while Spencer Strider figures to take the mound for the second leg. The series will wrap up with Charlie Morton toeing the rubber on Sunday.

Fried sustained the head injury while trying to make a throw to home plate on Saturday during the Braves’ clash against the Mets. Fried appeared to hit his head on the ground during the play.

While he doesn’t figure to miss too much time, the loss of Fried is still worrisome for the Braves. With the Mets red-hot, Atlanta is falling behind in the NL East, and losing their ace, even for a single start, could be a big blow. This season, Fried has logged a 2.60 ERA across 22 starts. He’s thrown 138.1 innings on the mound and struck out 127 while maintaining a 1.07 WHIP.