July is always an important month in the MLB world. It features the MLB All-Star Game, MLB Draft, and it is the month when most trades happen ahead of August 1st's deadline. The Atlanta Braves are making a different kind of July move though. The Braves are expected to depart from Liberty Media and become Atlanta Braves Holding Inc, per Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports. The expected move is scheduled for July 18th.

Fisher also shared there has been “speculation” that the team could be sold as a result of this change. However, that isn't guaranteed. It will be an interesting storyline to follow, however.

Atlanta Braves: A valuable franchise

If the Braves were to be sold, there is no denying their value. The organization was originally established in the 1870's as the Boston Red Stockings. They became the Braves in 1912, but remained in Boston. It wasn't until 1966 that the Braves moved to Atlanta (they also played in Milwaukee prior to the Atlanta move). Their history only adds to their value.

Atlanta's on-field success is what stands out though. Overall, they have won four World Series championships, with the most recent victory coming in 2021. They have also won 18 National League Pennants.

The Braves are currently the favorite to win it all in 2023 given their impressive performance so far.

Braves' 2023 season

The Braves are the best team in baseball as of this story's publication. They recently surpassed the Tampa Bay Rays to claim MLB's best record. Atlanta also holds a comfortable eight-game lead in the National League East over the second place Miami Marlins.

Between their history and success, Atlanta would be an interesting candidate to be sold. For now, all we know is they are likely going to part ways with Liberty Media.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this story as they are made available.