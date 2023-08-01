Nobody's bats in the 2023 MLB season have been hotter than the Atlanta Braves'.

The Braves keep swinging for the fences at a torrid pace. Their epic home run streak re-wrote the MLB record books on Monday, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Braves reached 200 home runs in their 104th game, the 2nd-fastest in MLB history. Only the 2019 Twins got there faster (103 games). pic.twitter.com/gTX9DDCRmI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 1, 2023

The Braves reached the 200 home run mark on a Matt Olson solo shot to right center field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Regrettably, they lost to the visiting Los Angeles Angels, 4-1.

The Braves are getting home run contributions from almost everyone

Matt Olson, Atlanta's All-Star first baseman, is on the verge of making history himself. He has hit 36 home runs through 104 games this season. He is on pace to hit 60 home runs – a far cry from the 34 he hit in his first season with the Braves in 2022.

Olson's current career-high home run total is 39. He reached that number in his last season with the Oakland Athletics in 2021. Olson, who has one of the sweetest left-handed swings in the majors, will eclipse that total in the next week or two.

Three Braves All-Stars currently have 24 home runs each. Outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr., third baseman Austin Riley, and second baseman Ozzie Albies trail Olson in their home run tally.

Atlanta designated hitter Marcell Ozuna overcame a horrific start in April. He has increased his home run total to 22 as of this writing. Catcher Sean Murphy and outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, have 17 and 16 homers, respectively.

It's been a collective effort on offense for the Braves to date and there's no sign of this juggernaut slowing down any time soon. Atlanta's historic firepower has helped overcome injuries to its pitching rotation. Max Fried, Dylan Lee, Kyle Wright, Jesse Chavez, Kolby Allard, and Tyler Matzek all have missed significant time due to injuries this season.

The Braves' bats are the main reason why they're lording it over the NL East with a 67-37 win-loss record. They are poised to win their seventh straight division title and second World series title in three years if they keep this up.

This is arguably the most explosive offensive team the Braves have ever assembled. Don't act surprised if they break more records as the season progresses.