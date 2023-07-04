All the Atlanta Braves do these days is win games. After beating the Cleveland Guardians in a series opener on Monday on the road, 4-2, the Braves have managed to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games. They have also won 17 of their last 18 games. If Atlanta feels unstoppable, it is because that's how things have been for the Braves for the last several days, thanks in large part to their scorching offense.

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder, who got the win in the Guardians game, spoke about how “fun” it is to be part of the high-scoring Atlanta roster.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com:

“This is the best lineup I’ve seen, maybe ever,” Elder said. “I was a Rangers fan growing up and I watched that 2011 Rangers lineup. That was probably the best lineup I’ve ever seen until maybe this one. So, to be able to do what these guys do everyday, it’s a lot of fun.”

Elder and the Braves pitching staff are a huge benefactor of the team's elite performance at the plate. Braves starters collectively get an average of 6.56 runs per nine innings — the second-highest in the big leagues, thus far. Only the Tampa Bay Rays (6.85) have a higher average.

Over their last 20 games, the Braves have gone 17-3 with a .296 batting average, .361 on-base percentage, and .588 slugging percentage to go with 54 home runs and 137 RBIs.

Ronald Acuna is leading the team with an excellent batting line of .335/.413/.599 to go with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs, while Matt Olson isn't too shabby with a slash line of .250/.354/.571 along with 28 homers and 68 RBIs.