Marcell Ozuna broke the tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of their three-game series.

In the opener of a pivotal three-game series, the six-time reigning division champions narrowed the gap to six games behind Philadelphia. With six more head-to-head matchups in the next 12 games, the injury-plagued Braves have an opportunity to tighten the race even further.

Atlanta has won five of their seven matchups against Philadelphia so far this season.

Marcell Ozuna chasing the Triple Crown

Ozuna is firmly in the race for the Triple Crown and a key contender in the NL MVP debate, boasting a .309 batting average (1st), 37 home runs (2nd), and 94 RBIs (1st).

The Braves left fielder entered the game leading the National League in batting average and RBIs, and ranked second in home runs, behind only Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers with 39. Despite his impressive stats, Ozuna claimed he's not focused on becoming the first NL player to achieve the Triple Crown since Joe Medwick in 1937.

Reynaldo López made his return after a three-week stint on the injured list, pitching five solid innings. The right-hander, who had been out with a forearm injury, surrendered one run on five hits and a walk, while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts.

López and Ozuna delivered a crucial boost for Atlanta, especially after the team received the tough news that slugging third baseman Austin Riley would be out for the remainder of the regular season due to a broken hand.

It was yet another setback in a series of relentless injuries that have threatened the Braves' division-winning streak and left them struggling to hold onto the final NL wild-card spot.

Ozuna finding his form just in time to help the Braves

Ozuna struggled early against Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler, striking out twice in his first two at-bats, bringing his total to 19 strikeouts and a .180 average in 50 at-bats against Wheeler.

However, with the game tied 1-1 in the sixth inning, Ozuna turned things around by launching a 432-foot fastball to straightaway center for his second career home run off Wheeler.

After hitting a 95 mph fastball, Ozuna paused at home plate, dropping his bat and watching in awe as his massive shot sailed into the bushes beyond the outfield wall.

Wheeler (12-6) delivered six innings of work, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out eight and issuing no walks. He was aiming for his 100th career victory.

Atlanta dismantling Philadelphia

The Braves took the lead in the third inning when Whit Merrifield, who was acquired on July 22 after being released by Philadelphia, tripled off the right-field wall and later scored on a sharp single by Michael Harris II.

Philadelphia evened the score in the fourth inning when Alec Bohm, who had extended his major-league-best active streak of reaching base to 36 games with a single in the second inning, led off the fourth with another single. He then scored on a one-out single by J.T. Realmuto.

Atlanta finished the game with four flawless innings. Grant Holmes (2-0) threw two innings, striking out two batters. Joe Jimenez handled the eighth inning, while Raisel Iglesias closed out the ninth to secure his 27th save.

The Atlanta lineup featured three players recently released by other teams, including new third baseman Gio Urshela. Just two days after being released by the Detroit Tigers, Urshela contributed by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to widen the Braves' lead.