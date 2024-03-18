Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia suffered an injury scare on Sunday after getting hit by a pitch on his hand. His X-rays were negative but Atlanta still had Arcia undergo an MRI to be safe. On Monday, it was revealed that Arcia did not suffer a fracture, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.
O'Brien also reported that the Braves infielder is “day to day.” This is an important update for Atlanta to say the least with Opening Day right around the corner.
Arcia, 29, earned the starting shortstop job in spring training last season after Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs. He rewarded the Braves by having an All-Star season in 2023. Arcia ultimately slashed .264/.321/.420/.741 with 17 home runs and 25 doubles.
Arcia's outlook with Braves in 2024
The Braves clearly believe in Arcia, even trading highly-regarded shortstop prospect Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox this past offseason. It should be noted, however, that Atlanta acquired veteran infielder David Fletcher during the offseason. So if Arcia is forced to miss time during the regular season, which doesn't seem likely at the moment, Fletcher could fill in at shortstop.
Arcia will start on Opening Day if he does not suffer any setbacks. He's a reliable player and even though he wouldn't be considered a superstar on this ultra-talented Braves team, Arcia played a big role in their success last year.
Arcia will have plenty of time to get healthy as Opening Day is not until March 28. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Arcia as they are made available.