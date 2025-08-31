The Atlanta Braves welcomed back reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale with high hopes, and he wasted no time reminding everyone why he’s one of baseball’s elite arms. In his first game since mid-June, Sale struck out nine over six dominant innings against the Phillies. Atlanta desperately needed this type of performance to fuel their postseason push. However, the Braves dropped their third straight game in this Phillies series.

After the game, Sale reflected on his return and the road back from injury. He admitted that being sidelined wasn’t easy. “Watching baseball is not a lot of fun for me. I enjoy competing,” he said. “I enjoy being out there. To get it taken away, you miss it a little bit. So when you get back out there, you want to lock in, pick up the slack when your team needs it.” His words resonated with teammates and fans, showing how much his return meant to the clubhouse.

On the mound, Sale looked sharp and confident. He allowed just three hits and one run, a solo homer by Weston Wilson in the third, before settling in and dominating a potent Phillies lineup. Manager Brian Snitker praised his ace, calling Sale “one of the greatest teammates you’ll ever have.” Outfielder Michael Harris II added that Sale’s energy and leadership “lift the entire team.”

However, even Sale’s brilliance wasn’t enough to secure a win. The Braves fell 3-2 in extra innings after Trea Turner delivered a walk-off two-run single in the 10th. It was a gut-punch finish to an otherwise promising night, leaving Atlanta still clawing for momentum in a tight postseason race.

Despite the loss, the takeaway was clear: Chris Sale is back and ready to lead the Braves. His return adds hope to a team fighting for position in the standings. If Sale can stay healthy and continue pitching like the reigning Cy Young winner he is, the Braves could still make noise down the stretch.

But with the Phillies in control, can the Braves regroup in time to avoid the sweep?