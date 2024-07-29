Atlanta Braves 2024 All-Star starting pitcher Reynaldo López suffered an injury scare on Sunday against the New York Mets. Atlanta won the game 9-2 but López's exit, as he left with forearm tightness, was far from ideal. The Braves pitcher received an important update on Monday, via Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Reynaldo López’s MRI was clean. He’s day to day. The Braves haven’t even put him on the IL. Brian Snitker said he doesn’t believe the Braves would even shut him down,” Toscano wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It goes without saying, but this injury update is extremely important for Atlanta. The Braves are already without stars such as outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Losing López for any amount of time would have been a devastating blow for the team.

Reynaldo López's impressive 2024 season with Braves

The veteran starting pitcher owns a stellar 2.06 ERA in his 19 starts so far during the 2024 campaign. He has recorded 102 strikeouts across 104.2 innings pitched as well.

López, 30, has pitched at the MLB level since 2016. He has worked as both a starter and reliever. Although he had enjoyed some respectable seasons, 2024 has unquestionably been López's best overall year up to this point.

He has played a crucial role in helping the Braves remain afloat amid all of the ball club's injuries. The chances of the Braves catching up to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East are still slim, but Atlanta should be able to earn an NL Wild Card spot at the very least.

Of course, having players like López healthy for the stretch run will only help the Braves' postseason pursuit. Barring an injury setback, it appears that Reynaldo López will be alright.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.