The Atlanta Braves need a big boost. With how tight the NL Wild Card race is, they need to keep up with their competitors. They were doing just fine earlier, but they are now in a precarious position with other teams catching up. The trade deadline might be their only shot at salvation.

It's no surprise, then, that the Braves are supposedly joining in the chase for arguably the most coveted name in the market. Atlanta is reportedly interested in trading for the Chicago White Sox ace, per Jon Heyman.

“Braves are among teams considering White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Makes sense for them if they can muster decent return. They have multiple injury losses/concerns at the top of their rotation and Crochet salary ($800K) is very reasonable.”

Do the Braves need more pitching? Absolutely, yes. Their pitching staff has been decimated with injuries all season long. Spencer Strider is out for the year. Max Fried and Reynaldo Lopez are dealing with something. Charlie Morton is 40 years old.

That being said, it's not clear if the Braves have anything to compete with the many teams vying for Crochet's services. If they are able to get him, it would be great. However, he might be more of a luxury given the team's current assets.

Braves' troubling season

The Braves are 56-48 as of the time of writing. On paper, that seems like a solid record. However, Atlanta had much bigger designs than a measly standing like that. After two disappointing playoff exits, the Braves were hoping to crash into the title picture again. They traded for Chris Sale and geared up for another season with Strider and reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.

However, the wheels came off pretty quickly. Strider went down first with an elbow injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season. Then, Acuna went down in a freak accident, tearing his other ACL. The Braves lost their best hitter and best pitcher before the first half of the season.

That being said, the Braves have found some success stories in the chaos. Lopez has emerged as an elite arm and a reliable third or fourth starter. Sale has been exceptional as well. The hitting has been hit or miss, but Austin Riley is finding his form and Marcell Ozuna is doing Big Bear things.

Atlanta has retaken the NL Wild Card lead after briefly surrendering it to the New York Mets. Can they maintain this hold and give themselves a chance in the playoffs?