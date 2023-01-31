Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?

When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately said no, while making his true feelings towards Bauer out loud and clear.

Will the #Braves sign Trevor Bauer?

Brian Snitker has your answer: pic.twitter.com/oTOsP2tw6J — Tyler Redmond (@tylerredmondtv) January 29, 2023

While he was handed a microphone, Snitker didn’t even speak into it. When asked, he calmly stated no while shaking his head. His body language and overall demeanor showed that Snitker had no interest in bringing Bauer to the Braves.

Bauer was recently reinstated to the MLB after violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. After his two-year suspension was overturned, he was immediately released by the Dodgers and is free to sign with any team. Still, no MLB organization has shown much interest.

Trevor Bauer won the CY Young in 2020. In his 10-year MLB career, Bauer holds a career 83-69 record with a 3.79 ERA and a 1,416/491 K/BB ratio. Only 30-years-old he has all the makings of a pitcher who can help a team win.

However, Bauer comes with plenty of baggage. Even if his suspension against Bauer was overturned, the allegations are not going away. For Snitker, he doesn’t want a player like that in Atlanta.

Brian Snitker, like every manager in the MLB, wants to lead his team to a World Series title. However, he isn’t going to bring in Bauer to do so.