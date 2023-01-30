The Atlanta Braves have unquestionably been one of the best organizations in baseball over the last five years. They enjoyed a thrilling run to the 2021 World Series Championship. Their renowned general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, has star players Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley, among a few others, locked up with team-friendly deals. They are consistent fixtures in a highly-competitive National League.

It seems the only thing the Braves do not have is a prospect on the MLB Top 100 list, according to the Athletic. The news will shock and unsettle fans who have held their heads high of late, the team’s bitter postseason defeat to divisional rival Philadelphia Phillies not withstanding. Atlanta has peppered recent lists with high-level talent, but has recorded just one prospect in the last two years (first time being shut out since 2008). Granted, it was NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II (batted .297 with 19 home runs), so the team is still at least maximizing their resources.

The question, though, is how long will it take until those resources start to thin? The Braves traded four prospects to acquire slugging first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics last year. They have so far found the right balance between going all in for a title run and building a team that can sustain long-term success. They have the ideal MLB model aside from the Houston Astros, and maybe the Los Angeles Dodgers, both of whom the Braves vanquished en route to winning the Fall Classic two years ago.

Farm systems could get depleted fast, though, and it can take years for a club to regain its footing. The Braves’ unlucky residence in the daunting NL East will only add to that worry. Their biggest competition, the New York Mets (C Francisco Alvarez ) and Phillies (P Andrew Painter ) each have a prospect in the top 10.

For now, though, there are no sightings of Chicken Little. Nor should there be. It is just something for the organization and fans to keep an eye on as the Braves enter what figures to be another grueling race to the pennant.