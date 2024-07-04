The Atlanta Braves topped the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Wednesday night behind Chris Sale's strong outing, but the game was more memorable for what happened to Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies up in the bottom of the fifth inning and facing a 1-2 count, Albies fouled off a Jordan Hicks sweeper into the Braves dugout – hitting manager Snitker in a very uncomfortable place:

Snitker made sure to let everyone know that he was alright. The Braves TV broadcast with Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski had some fun with it.

“That bounced right into his belly…Oh, no. Not on the belly. Never mind. That's a different kind of belly.” “Belt buckle. Hopefully. Does a manager wear a cup? No doubt he is saying some really funny things right now. Things that aren't fit for air.”

Sale allowed only three hits in six innings to earn his 11th win, Kansas City’s Seth Lugo for the most wins in the majors. It is Sale’s most wins since finishing 12-4 in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. Sale recorded nine strikeouts while allowing one run.

Sale needed only six pitches to retire the Giants in order in the first inning, which set things up for his strong start. The lefty struck out the side in the third and added two more strikeouts to open the fifth before allowing his first hit of the game.

Braves fans react to Brian Snitker's viral moment

Sam Hunter – “This will be a fine for Albies in kangaroo court”

Playdda – “One or two inches the other way and he’s DONE”

The Chosen Juan – “Went from a full count to no balls 2 strikes…..”

CJ Fogler account – “Brian Snitker got a foul ball right in the twig and berries”

Mark Berman – “This is hard to watch as Brian Snitker gets hit in the dugout.”

Local blogger – “Where were you when Brian Snitker got hit in the business and turned the Braves' season around”

The Braves and Giants are back at it on Thursday as Charlie Morton takes on Logan Webb in an Independence Day matchup.

Atlanta SS Orlando Arcia missed his second straight game after having an abscessed tooth removed. Snitker said Arcia had an infection and was being given protein drinks “just to get something in him.”

No word on if he'll be able to play on Thursday.