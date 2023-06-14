The Atlanta Braves continue to establish themselves as one of the most best teams in all of baseball. With an All-Star roster featuring the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Spencer Strider, it's no surprise that they hold the second-best record in the National League.

The construction of this impressive Atlanta team can be traced back to around 2018, when they emerged from a period of struggles, having endured a 90 game losing season the year prior. Under the guidance of Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos, the team has been built through a combination of innovative strategies, well-timed moves, and perhaps a touch of luck. Now, as the 2021 World Series champions aim to clinch their sixth consecutive NL East title this year, their success is largely attributed to one of the most formidable lineups in baseball, complemented by a talented starting rotation of youth and experience.

As of June 12, the Braves have eight players ranked in the top-10 in MLB All-Star voting for their respective positions, with Marcell Ozuna narrowly missing out at eleventh place among outfielders, according to MLB.com. Currently, three Braves players are leading the All-Star voting in their positions: Acuña, Sean Murphy, and Orlando Arcia.

If these three players manage to maintain their leads, will they be the sole representatives of the Braves in the MLB All-Star game come mid-July? Let's examine each Braves player who must be MLB All-Stars in 2023.

Braves players who must be All-Stars in 2023

Ronald Acuña Jr

Let's start with the most obvious one among the group. It is abundantly clear that Ronald Acuña Jr. is operating on a whole different level this year. His exceptional performance extends beyond the field, as he dominates MLB All-Star voting with the highest vote total as of June 12, surpassing even the formidable pitcher and power hitter, Shohei Ohtani.

Acuña has been a force to be reckoned with in every aspect of the game this season. As a potential NL MVP candidate, he has showcased his versatility by stealing bases (28), launching awe-inspiring home runs (13), and maintaining an impressive on-base percentage (.399). Batting in the leadoff position, he has played a significant role in the Braves' being the best team in baseball when it comes to scoring runs in the first inning. Furthermore, his defensive prowess in right field has been nothing short of impressive. Barring any unforeseen injuries, it is almost a certainty that Acuña will secure his well-deserved spot in Seattle on July 11.

Sean Murphy

It is undeniable that Murphy deserves to be an All-Star, especially considering his impressive MLB All-Star voting for NL catchers. His outstanding performance this season solidifies his case. Murphy has emerged as arguably the top catcher in the league, boasting an impressive 12 home runs and a slash line of .281/.384/.536. Additionally, he ranks sixth in fWAR among all position players, further highlighting his exceptional contributions.

Murphy's arrival has proven to be another impressive signing by Anthopoulos, adding significant strength to an already formidable Braves lineup that already featured veteran Travis d'Arnaud. The impact he has made on the team cannot be overstated. If Murphy maintains his current level of performance throughout the remainder of the month, it would be inconceivable for him to miss out on his first opportunity to participate in the All-Star game.

Jesse Chavez

Jesse Chavez has established a peculiar pattern of performing exceptionally well exclusively when wearing a Braves uniform. Braves manager Brian Snitker surely doesn't mind Chavez reserving his finest efforts for Atlanta, as the 16-year journeyman has proven to be the team's most dependable reliever this season.

Remarkably, at the age of 39, Chavez is delivering some of the best performances of his career in 2023. Currently, he boasts an impressive 1.55 ERA, along with a 2.48 FIP and an impressive 11.2 K/9 ratio over 29 innings pitched. Chavez has become a reliable force on the mound, displaying remarkable accuracy in throwing strikes. While he may not overpower hitters, he consistently gets outs by expertly locating his pitches within the strike zone.

Although the exact reasons behind Chavez's resurgence remain elusive, it is becoming increasingly evident that he should be considered for an All-Star selection if he continues to produce at this level. His consistent and impressive performances warrant recognition and highlight his valuable contributions to the Braves. The only question is now will he be healthy if he should get selected, after suffering a leg injury on a comebacker from Miguel Cabrera against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Orlando Arcia

Orlando Arcia isn't Dansby Swanson, the fan-favorite shortstop in Atlanta for numerous years. Swanson's departure to the Cubs created a glaring void at the shortstop position, leaving the Braves in need of a suitable replacement. Arcia, previously a valuable bench player for the Braves, adeptly filled in at shortstop or second base whenever players required rest or were injured. When the news broke that Arcia had signed a contract extension with the Braves just before the start of the season, fans were perplexed, questioning whether it was merely a cost-effective option for the team's management.

Undoubtedly, the decision to retain Arcia provided financial flexibility, but his performance has far surpassed everyone's expectations. At present, Arcia is leading the fan vote for shortstops, a testament to the exceptional play this season. Defensively, he has taken hold as the everyday shortstop, which has been a welcoming surprise given the Braves had reservations about Vaughn Grissom. Moreover, Arcia's positioning at the bottom of the order has extended an already lethal Braves lineup. Arcia has been one of the Braves most clutch hitters this season. He's 20 game absence with a wrist injury is the only drawback to him making the All-Star game should he not receive the fan vote.

Bryce Elder

Another welcomed surprise for the Braves this season has been rookie Bryce Elder. With Max Fried and Kyle Wright going down in May, Elder has been a much needed form of relief for the Braves rotation that is hanging on for dear life until their studs return. Elder remained unbeaten until June 11 (4-1), when he endured his toughest start of the season, surrendering five runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings pitched. Despite this setback, his overall performance has been impressive, boasting a 2.69 ERA. Even after an underwhelming outing, if he can rebound strongly, there's every reason to believe that he could be deserving of an All-Star selection