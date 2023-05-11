My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Atlanta Braves have had quite a few legends take the field for them wearing their uniform, but there may not be a player that is more revered than Chipper Jones. The Hall of Fame third baseman spent his entire career with the Braves, and was consistently one of the best hitters in the league during his 19-season career.

Jones hasn’t strayed too far away from baseball since retiring, as he’s worked as an analyst for ESPN and a part-time hitting consultant with the Braves. Jones has continued to spend a lot of time in Georgia, but that didn’t stop him from listing his massive mansion in the state on the housing market, where it has now been sold for $11 million.

“Someone’s about to live like a champion — a very wealthy World Series champion — ’cause Braves legend Chipper Jones just unloaded his gigantic mansion in Georgia for $11 MILLION!!…The Jones property was listed by Katie McGuirk of Ansley Real Estate for $15 million in 2022, but after months on the market, the crib finally sold this week for $11M. Jones bought the property in 2018 for $9.25M. Now, why would Jones let this beautiful place go? We’re told he’s simply downsizing.” – TMZ Sports

Jones’ massive house included eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a nine-car garage, a home theater, a game room, a dirt bike track, and a 4-stall horse barn that also had an apartment inside it. It won’t be very hard to downsize from this huge mansion, and it’s good to see that while Jones has sold this house, it looks like he intends on sticking around in Georgia for the foreseeable future.