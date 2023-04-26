Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones knows a thing or two about succeeding with the Atlanta Braves. As he watches the Braves this season, he sees a potential star brewing in Atlanta.

Sam Hilliard hit two home runs in the Braves’ 11-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday. Jones, who is now a consultant with the Braves, was eagerly watching. Jones admits that Hilliard has the same contact problem Austin Riley did when he first came up to the bigs. However, Jones thinks Hilliard has the potential for greatness with the Braves, via David O’Brien of The Athletic.

“Like when Riley came up, we’ve got to get more contact out of Hilliard,” Jones said. “If we get more contact, you’ll see more nights like (his two-home run game). You’re talking about the ability to hit the ball out of the ball park from foul pole to foul pole.”

Atlanta traded for Hilliard during the offseason. He was at one point a top prospect who didn’t pan out with the Colorado Rockies. Since joining the Braves, Hilliard has looked like a much more refined player.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over 18 games, Hilliard is hitting .327 with three home runs, six RBI and four stolen bases. The outfielder is third on the team in batting average and is behind just Ronald Acuna Jr. in stolen bases.

Hilliard has gotten added opportunity due to the injury to Michael Harris. Harris is set to begin rehab assignment and could cut into Hilliard’s time upon his return. However, the former top prospect has proven why he deserves to stay in Atlanta.

Trading for Sam Hilliard might’ve been looked at as an afterthought this offseason. But it has certainly paid off. Chipper Jones thinks the Braves might’ve found a diamond in the rough.