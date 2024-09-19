Charlie Culberson, a seasoned utility man known for his tenure with the Atlanta Braves, among other teams, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball, marking the end of his versatile career. Culberson's journey through baseball has been a testament to hard work, resilience, and the profound impact he made on his teams.

Culberson's career, which spanned significant stints with teams such as the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and notably the Atlanta Braves, reflected not just his skill on the field but also his ability to adapt and thrive in various roles.

Drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft right out of high school, Culberson made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2012. He had just one plate appearance in 2023 and has not played at all in 2024 despite attempting to switch to relief pitching with the Braves in spring training.

One of the most memorable moments of Culberson's career came during his time with the Dodgers. He hit a dramatic walk-off home run in 2016 that clinched the National League West division title on the day the team honored legendary broadcaster Vin Scully's career.

This homer was not just a highlight of Culberson's career but also a historic moment for the Dodgers, capturing the essence of baseball's beautiful storylines. And what a way it was to send off the legendary broadcaster who had been calling games with the club for 67 years.

Charlie Culberson rides off into the sunset after an 11-year career

With the Braves, Culberson earned the nickname “Charlie Clutch” due to his knack for delivering in crucial moments. He marked his time with the Braves with several game-winning hits, including two walk-off home runs in the 2018 season that endeared him to Braves fans and further solidified his reputation as a reliable clutch performer.

His versatility allowed him to fill in wherever needed, whether in the infield or the outfield. And his performance was a key component of the Braves' success during his tenure.

“To the fans that cheered me on and encouraged me, I thank you for all of the cheers, and yes the boos, too. You all allow us players to play baseball while you take time to come watch in the stands. From the great times to the heartaches, the fans are a big part of what makes this game so great,” Culberson wrote in an Instagram post.

Culberson's retirement announcement is filled with gratitude towards those who influenced his career, from his family to the many teammates and coaches he worked with. He reflects on the journey with fondness, acknowledging the rigors and rewards of professional baseball.

He continued, “With all of that being said, I was truly blessed to have had the chance of suiting up and always appreciated the jersey that I wore. I tried my best to represent both the name on the front and the name on the back with class, dignity and grace.

“It was an believable honor, but now it is time for the next chapter. I am excited for what The Lord has in store for myself and for our family.”

As he steps away from the diamond, Culberson leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and team spirit. He may not have been a superstar, but his contributions on and off the field have left an indelible mark on every team he played for.

As he embarks on the next chapter of his life, the baseball community will remember Charlie Culberson not only for his clutch hits but also for his exemplary character and dedication to the game.