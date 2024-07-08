Because of the current interleague play format, the surreal feeling that used to accompany an MLB All-Star Game is much diminished these days. There is still an awe factor present when a superstar notches an incredible feat against or at the expense of another one, but the storylines are what carries the event.

In what is a now stake-less exhibition contest, fans are lured to the screen to witness a phenom flaunt his budding greatness on a national stage or an aging veteran finally reach a career milestone. Of course, the captivating narratives can only be propped up if the numbers effectively support them.

Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Chavez checks both of those crucial boxes, but as of now, he is not one of the National League delegates who will be competing in Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas next week. The 40-year-old has a stellar 1.67 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched in what could end up being the best season of his 17-year career.

Needless to say, Braves fans are not happy. “I DON'T SEE UNCLE JESSIE!!!!” known supporter Brandon Dubisky posted on X. “The Jesse Chavez disrespect,” Fax Sports: MLB opined. “Leaving Jesse Chavez out of the All-Star game is just wrong,” Anna Huffstutler said.

The 2021 World Series champion is feeling the love amid his Midsummer Classic omission. His top-notch production is amplified on a team that relies on its bullpen to ease some of the stress on its starting pitching rotation, which has a collectively long injury history. Chavez definitely deserves ample due for helping Atlanta's relief unit record the No. 1 Era in the NL.

But his All-Star candidacy is not so clear-cut, whether fans want to admit it or not.

Competition was stiff for an MLB All-Star Game nod

Eight starters and five relievers currently comprise the NL pitching staff for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, and upon further examination, one should be able to see how it would be difficult to squeeze Chavez on to the roster. Swapping the right-hander in for saves leader Ryan Helsley, or the quartet of Tanner Scott, Matt Straham, Jeff Hoffman and Robert Suarez (all of whom have a superior ERA and WAR), would objectively be tough to justify.

Therefore, the focus should probably shift to the starters. The inclusion of one hurler in particular might be rubbing Atlanta the wrong way. Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes has a remarkable 2.12 ERA and 33.6 strikeout percentage, but he has only made 10 starts in 2024. Does his obvious talent outweigh the volume of other guys?

Fair or not, that question is not always relevant when filling out an All-Star squad. This game is intended to showcase the stars of the sport. With his elite velocity and famed splinker, Skenes has already attained that status. Moreover, he is a must-see attraction that fans around the country want to see in action.

When deciding between an electric ace-in-the-making or a great non-closer reliever, the choice is going to be quite obvious. Beyond the actual statistics, which looks undeniably sensational on Skenes' side as well, intrigue sells.

But all hope is not lost for the former 42nd-round draft pick. The compelling underdog tale of Jesse Chavez can still culminate on July 16 in The Lone Star State when a couple of players inevitably drop out or are replaced. Until the rosters are finalized, expect Braves fans to ardently fight for their guy.