The Atlanta Braves were scheduled to take on the Philadelphia Phillies at home at Truist Park on Tuesday evening, a game that called into question the status of key players Jorge Soler and Travis d'Arnaud.

According to reporter David O'Brien on X, Soler and d'Arnaud are in different places with their injury recoveries. O'Brien said that Soler is doing better after experiencing soreness in his left hamstring last week. He is running around on the field again now, but questionable for the Phillies series. D'Arnaud is still sore after being hit in the wrist with a pitch earlier this week and has been listed as day-to-day.

The news came amid the signing of a former Tigers infielder after a crushing injury blow to Austin Riley. The injuries have bothered Braves center fielder Michael Harris, who lashed out amid the Braves' difficulties recently.

Manager Brian Snitker's Braves entered Tuesday night's game vs. the Phillies seven games back in the National League East, the stage set for one of the biggest games on the season.

Braves welcome Phillies to town

Tuesday's showdown featured a marquee pitching matchup between Zack Wheeler of the Phillies and Reynaldo Lopez of the Braves.

Wheeler entered the game with a 12-5 record and a 2.72 ERA along with 162 strikeouts. Lopez entered the contest with a 7-4 record, 2.06 ERA and 102 strikeouts of the season.

The Braves had won five of seven games going into Tuesday's action while the Phillies had won four of five.

Fans react to latest injury news

Fans seemed frustrated by the Braves in the comments section on X.

“Questionable for the SERIES??? They do realize there are only 38 games left and they are fighting for a playoff spot right??” one fan said.

“We're so screwed,” another fan added.

“At this point let me play,” another fan added. “I'm old and out of shape but the Braves are out of players. They could do worse!”