Atlanta Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II has had enough of the injury bug running through his team. The Braves suffered yet another injury blow on Monday when they placed third baseman Austin Riley on the Injured List with a right hand fracture.

Harris didn't need any words to accompany his tweet. The two emojis and the over-the-top emotional GIF say it all.

The Braves are off on Monday and have not announced a corresponding move for Riley. Atlanta's No. 4 prospect Nacho Alvarez would make sense, but he's battling pneumonia, according to Mark Bauman of MLB.com.

With Riley out — probably for the rest of the season — the Braves now have their top three hitters from their Opening Day lineup on the IL. Ronald Acuna Jr. played 49 games before ending his season with an ACL tear and Ozzie Albies (fractured wrist) has been on the shelf since July 21. And that's not even accounting for a pitching staff that has lost AJ Minter and Spencer Strider.

Harris has dealt with injuries, too. He missed 52 games midseason with a hamstring strain, only returning August 14. He's hitting .273 in the five games since then, but has also struck out seven times. With still six weeks remaining, the season has been a bit of a letdown for the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year. He combined to hit .295 with an .828 OPS his first two seasons in the Majors. This year, he's sitting at .253 with a .663 OPS.

Through it all, however, the Braves remain firmly in the playoff hunt. They enter play on August 19 two games ahead of the New York Mets for the final National League Wild Card spot.

The timing, however, is less than ideal. Atlanta is seven games behind the Phillies in the NL East and, though a comeback is unlikely, they can seize momentum this week. The two teams start a three-game set on Tuesday in Atlanta. They'll meet for four more in Philadelphia from August 29 to September 1 to round out their season series.