With Spring Training officially upon us, the Atlanta Braves are taking it easy with pitcher Kyle Wright. There’s no timetable for Wright’s return to the mound from a shoulder injury, but there’s optimism he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season, if not sooner.

Per O’Brien: “The Braves might hold back Kyle Wright early in the Grapefruit League schedule after shoulder soreness caused him to shut down his throwing program for a few weeks in January. But the team isn’t concerned about his status and he’s scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday.

“That would put him slightly behind other pitchers and, barring setbacks, should give him time to be ready for the Opening Day roster, even if he doesn’t make a spring start before the second week of the Grapefruit League schedule. The Braves play their first spring training game Saturday against Boston.”

If Atlanta plans to make another run at the World Series, they will need Wright at full strength. He has been one of their best pitchers, and they’ll need all hands on deck if they want to compete with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in the National League East, among other teams.

With that said, this appears to be a minor setback for the Braves and Wright, and by the time the regular season starts, Wright should be ready to go. In that regard, this news is a sigh of relief for Atlanta and their fans.