The Atlanta Braves have been playing improved baseball as of late, currently sitting at the .500 mark despite a crushing loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday evening. The Braves seem to have put a brutal 0-7 start to the season behind them and are now looking to make up ground in the crowded NL East.

Atlanta has played the opening portion of this season without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who tore his ACL around this time in last year's campaign and has been out of the lineup ever since.

However, recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared a positive update on Acuna's progress.

“Acuña, who is recovering from his second ACL tear, should be able to return in time for Atlanta’s next home stand beginning May 23,” reported Nightengale.

That would line Acuna up for a home series against the San Diego Padres, the team who eliminated the Braves in last year's postseason and swept them to begin this year's regular season.

Acuna has torn his ACL twice now. Ironically enough, the first time it happened back in 2021, the Braves wound up winning the World Series with him on the sidelines. However, no such luck occurred last year, and Atlanta fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their best player.

A roller coaster season for the Braves

At one point, it appeared as though the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season might be over before it even began when the team stumbled out of the gates to an 0-7 record. However, Atlanta has since found its footing and now sit at .500 at this early juncture of the season.

The Braves are still awaiting the return of Acuna as well as pitching star Spencer Strider, who was injured early in last year's campaign and has yet to make his return.

The Braves saw their seven-year division winning streak come to an end a season ago and would appear to be in danger of seeing their postseason streak also come to an end this season, but there is still plenty of time for them to continue to make up ground in the standings, especially with Acuna's return imminent.