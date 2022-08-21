Marcell Ozuna gets brutally honest on getting booed by Braves fans

Marcell Ozuna returned to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, two days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fans were less than thrilled to see the Braves slot Ozuna back into the lineup so soon after yet another off-field incident, and they let him have it in his return to Truist Park. After Braves fans showered Ozuna with a chorus of boos, and Ben Ingram took a shot at him on the radio broadcast, the outfielder opened up on the treatment he received. Via Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna described the booing as being “kind of motivating.”

“It’s kind of motivating,” said Ozuna. “Just don’t listen to what they say and keep my head up and do my best.”

Ozuna was arrested on Friday morning after being found driving well over the speed limit. He was charged with a DUI, though he tried to wiggle his way out of the situation by informing officers that he is “Ozuna from the Braves.”

Fans were not forgiving of Ozuna following his second arrest since the start of 2021. Last May, Ozuna was arrested on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery for an incident involving his wife. Ozuna was placed on administrative leave after that incident and was subsequently suspended for 20 games.

Ozuna is under contract with the Braves through the 2025 season, though his deal has a club option after the 2024 campaign. Ozuna is currently in the second year of a four-year, $65 million deal he signed with the franchise. He’s due to make $16 million in each of the next two seasons.

This season, Marcell Ozuna has struggled. The 31-year-old is slashing .214/.263/.393 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI across 107 games. He has an abysmal -1.4 bWAR on the year and a 79 OPS+.

Braves fans have clearly run out of patience with the controversial outfielder, and they didn’t hold back one bit with their treatment of him on Sunday.